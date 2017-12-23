हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Was waiting to attend with Mehendi on my hands: Ranbir Kapoor on Virushka Marriage

The actor doesn't have an account on Twitter but he chose to answer some questions by logging in to a fan account.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 23, 2017, 12:08 PM IST
Comments |
Was waiting to attend with Mehendi on my hands: Ranbir Kapoor on Virushka Marriage

New Delhi: Days ago, a meme featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went viral in which Ranbir was singing Channa Mereya at their wedding. The meme left the internet in splits and if that weren't enough, Ranbir Kapoor has now answered a few questions about the wedding which will make you go ROFL.

The actor doesn't have an account on Twitter but he chose to answer some questions by logging in from a fan account.

Here's his first Tweet from the account:

When a fan asked Ranbir about his thoughts on Virushka wedding, he said-

“ I was waiting to attend with Mehendi on my hands but they didn't call me :(“

In yet another Tweet, a fan said-

'hey Ranbir, Anushka's wedding is incomplete without you singing Channa mereya. Just saying '

Replying to this in an adorable manner, Ranbir said -

'I felt sad because I had no idea about it but I felt happy because I’ve never seen her so happy and beautiful'

Well, that was one high on the laughter dose chat session! Ranbir signed off from the account after promising that he would try to do this more often! He also wished a merry christmas and a happy new year to all his fans.

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorAnushka SharmaVirat KohliAnushka Virat marriageVirushkaRanbir on Virushka wedding
Next
Story

Abhishek Bachchan shares heart-warming picture with daughter Aaradhya—See pic

Trending