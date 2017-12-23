Was waiting to attend with Mehendi on my hands: Ranbir Kapoor on Virushka Marriage

New Delhi: Days ago, a meme featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went viral in which Ranbir was singing Channa Mereya at their wedding. The meme left the internet in splits and if that weren't enough, Ranbir Kapoor has now answered a few questions about the wedding which will make you go ROFL.

The actor doesn't have an account on Twitter but he chose to answer some questions by logging in from a fan account.

Here's his first Tweet from the account:

hiiii. its me. really happy to be here and talk to all of you. super excited. I'm reading all your msgs. thank you thank you thank you. I'm going to try and answer as many q's as possible. fire away.

ps - I love you — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) December 21, 2017

When a fan asked Ranbir about his thoughts on Virushka wedding, he said-

“ I was waiting to attend with Mehendi on my hands but they didn't call me :(“

I was waiting to attend with Mehendi on my hands but they didn't call me :( — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) December 21, 2017

In yet another Tweet, a fan said-

'hey Ranbir, Anushka's wedding is incomplete without you singing Channa mereya. Just saying '

Replying to this in an adorable manner, Ranbir said -

'I felt sad because I had no idea about it but I felt happy because I’ve never seen her so happy and beautiful'

I felt sad because I had no idea about it but I felt happy because I’ve never seen her so happy and beautiful https://t.co/WxVXilNBlJ — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) December 21, 2017

Well, that was one high on the laughter dose chat session! Ranbir signed off from the account after promising that he would try to do this more often! He also wished a merry christmas and a happy new year to all his fans.