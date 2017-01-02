Randeep Hooda doesn’t look like this anymore! - See latest pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for breathtaking on-screen performances, has stunned his fans once again. This time, his recent social media picture is doing the magic.

Interestingly, the 40-year-old star can be seen donning a Sikh look in the image. Also, he is sharing the frame with veteran Dharmendra. Undoubtedly, the duo is looking amazing in the photograph.

""मैं जट यमला पगला दिवाना" my absolute favourite #Superstar #Dharmendra #JatPride #SonOfTheSoil #Happiness #LuckyMe," he tweeted along with the pic.

Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the 'Sultan' hunk looks totally unrecognisable in the beautiful picture. Have a look:

On the cinema front, Randeep is currently working on his upcoming Bollywood film 'Battle of Saragarhi'. He will be seen essaying the role of Havaldar Ishar Singh in the movie.