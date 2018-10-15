Rangoon actors Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor snapped at airport — Check photos

New Delhi: 'Rangoon' actors Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor were on Sunday clicked by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport. While Shahid was in his casual best, in an all-black ensemble, Kangana looked every bit classy in a light golden-colored saree which she teamed with a pastel shawl, pearl neckpiece and black sunnies.

Take a look at their photos from the airport:

Both the actors were traveling for their respective commitments.

Kangana is known to be a firebrand actress who has always been vocal about setting her record straight and never really minced her words. At the airport, Kangana, when was asked about Bollywood's A-listers stand on the ongoing MeToo movement, slammed few celebs for not speaking up on the issue.

The Bollywoodlife.com quoted Kangana as saying, "I have been speaking about it every day. But, now, more significantly, more people need to come out and talk about it. It's just not one person to talk about it. It's important for people like... Where are people like Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi, they should also come out and talk. Karan Johar always has views about gym looks, airport looks, he tweets ten times about it, what about this? This is their identity, this is their bread and butter, Film Industry when it's going through such an important shift, where are they? It's important that other people also now join this movement."

"When the Industry is going through such a shift why are these A-list actresses not sharing their stories? I am the only one, you guys come every day. I don't know who calls you but honestly, I have spoken a lot, it's not for one person to talk", she added.