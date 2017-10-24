Rani Mukerji immerses father's ashes

Allahabad: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji on Monday immersed the ashes of her father Ram Mukerji at the Sangam in Allahabad. The writer and filmmaker died on Sunday.

Rani was accompanied by her husband Aditya Chopra, brother Raja Mukerji and other family members. The family took a steamer ride to Sangam to immerse the ashes.

Ram, one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios, had directed films like "Hum Hindustani" and "Leader". He had also directed and produced Rani's debut film "Biyer Phool" in 1996. He was 84 when he died.