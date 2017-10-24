Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Rani Mukerji immerses father's ashes

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji on Monday immersed the ashes of her father Ram Mukerji at the Sangam here. The writer and filmmaker died on Sunday.

IANS| Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 10:21 AM IST
Allahabad: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji on Monday immersed the ashes of her father Ram Mukerji at the Sangam in Allahabad. The writer and filmmaker died on Sunday.

Rani was accompanied by her husband Aditya Chopra, brother Raja Mukerji and other family members. The family took a steamer ride to Sangam to immerse the ashes.

Ram, one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios, had directed films like "Hum Hindustani" and "Leader". He had also directed and produced Rani's debut film "Biyer Phool" in 1996. He was 84 when he died. 

