Salman Khan

Rani Mukerji wishes Salman Khan had a daughter

SRK and Salman will be seen together on Dus Ka Dum this weekend. They will be joined by Rani.   

Pic courtesy: IANS image.

Mumbai: Actress Rani Mukerji wishes her former Hello Brother co-star Salman Khan had a daughter who could marry Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam.

During a conversation, SRK mentioned how his younger son AbRam is like Salman. While the little one expresses his love for his parents quite often, he doesn't shy away from saying "I love you" too to any girl he meets, read a statement.

Taking this conversation forward, Rani said: "Salman, I wish you have a daughter. Your daughter will be the prettiest girl. She will be blessed with all your features. We can actually look at a 'rishta' for your daughter with AbRam."

SRK was quick to add: "We shouldn't have called Rani on the show. She is at it... She is getting people married, making people plan their children, all on this show. She should be called 'Shaadi Mukerji'."

