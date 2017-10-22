Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Rani Mukerji's father Ram Mukerji passes away

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's father Ram Mukerji passed away on the morning of October 22, 2017 at his residence at 4 AM, reports suggest. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 22, 2017, 13:27 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@OYERJALOK

Ram Mukerji was a prominent director, producer and screenwriter of the Hindi and Bengali film industry. He is survived by his wife Krishna Mukerji, son Raja and daughter Rani. The veteran director had not been keeping well for a couple of years and the incident has shocked the Hindi Film Industry.

RJ Alok took to Twitter to share the sad news. Here's his Twitter post:

May his soul rest in peace.

Tags:
Rani Mukerji fatherram mukerjiram mukerji demiseram mukerji passes awayrani mukerji father passes away
