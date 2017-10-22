Rani Mukerji's father Ram Mukerji passes away

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's father Ram Mukerji passed away on the morning of October 22, 2017 at his residence at 4 AM, reports suggest.

Ram Mukerji was a prominent director, producer and screenwriter of the Hindi and Bengali film industry. He is survived by his wife Krishna Mukerji, son Raja and daughter Rani. The veteran director had not been keeping well for a couple of years and the incident has shocked the Hindi Film Industry.

RJ Alok took to Twitter to share the sad news. Here's his Twitter post:

SAD NEWS : Veteran Director and Rani Mukerji 's Father, Ram Mukerji expired today at 4 am. RIP Mukerji Saab

— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) October 22, 2017

May his soul rest in peace.