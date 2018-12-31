हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji gets massively trolled for her comments on #MeToo movement

Here's what happened 

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has been at the receiving end of Twitterati for her unthoughtful comment on the #MeToo movement at the actress roundtable conference meet which was also attended by other leading ladies of Bollywood Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Tabu and Taapsee Pannu. 

The session was moderated by News18's Rajeev Masand, who brought forth the hottest topic of 2018 the Me Too movement and asked the actresses about their opinion about the same.

While Anushka, Deepika advocated the cause, Rani's statement on MeToo was not only frivolous but it also reeked of ignorance

Talking about the changes that have taken place in the wake of the #MeToo movement in Bollywood, Anushka said, "There should be a little sense of fear. Your workplace has to be the second sacred place for you. After your home, your workplace is the place where you should feel the safest and if you're not feeling that way then that's the worst world to be living in," Anushka added

To which Rani added, "I think as a woman you have to be that power within yourself, you have to believe that you're so powerful that if you ever come into a situation like that you have the courage to say 'back off.' I think you have to have the courage to be able to protect yourself."

Rani further went on to add that martial arts and self-defence should be made compulsory in schools. While the Deepika and Anushka countered her statement with facts, Rani stuck to her only solution to sexual harassment and that was "martial arts."

While Deepika, Alia and Anushka were hailed for taking a stand for women at the roundtable, Rani became a butt of jokes and was massively criticised on Twitter.

MeToo movement gained momentum in Bollywood with several big names facing the music for their wrong deeds.

