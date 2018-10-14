हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji's Hichki climbs chart in China, doubles its business on day 2

The glowing word of mouth has led the film climb the chart at the ticket counter in China.

Rani Mukerji&#039;s Hichki climbs chart in China, doubles its business on day 2
Pic courtesy: Film poster

Rani Mukerji's 'Hichki', which was a surprise hit at the domestic Box Office, was recently released in theatres across China. However, the film has failed to get an impressive start at the ticket windows. 

'Hichki' raked in Rs 5.60 crore in the first day of its release, which was much below the expectations the makers had with the film. However, the glowing word of mouth has led the film climb the chart at the ticket counter. 

Sharing the business collection of the film, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Glowing word of mouth converts into enhanced footfalls... #Hichki climbs the charts in China [Day 1 rank: No 6… Day 2 rank: No 4]... Most importantly, biz *more than doubles* on Day 2 [growth: 122.08%]... Fri $ 770,000.. Sat $ 1.71 million .. Total: $ 2.48 million [₹ 18.26 cr]."

Talking about the recent Indian films released in China, 'Secret Superstar', 'Dangal', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' performed well in this circuit while 'Baahubali 2' and 'Sultan' failed to leave an impression at the box office.

Internationally, 'Hichki' has so far released in Russia and Kazakhstan, and is expected to wow audiences in Taiwan. The film is also releasing in Hong Kong on November 8 and in China on October 12. 

With its universally-appealing content, it has received great reviews from the audience. Mukerji's portrayal of Tourette's Syndrome in the film has been widely lauded and appreciated by the audience as well as critics all over. However, the lengthiness and predictability of the film were criticised by the viewers. 

