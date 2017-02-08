Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma’s twitter conversation is the cutest thing you will read today!

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to heap praises on Anushka Sharma ever since she unveiled the trailer of her second home production – Phillauri – a film which also stars ‘Udta Punjab’ sensation Diljit Dosanjh. Ranveer Singh was among the many celebrities to react to the trailer and his response is incredibly cute.

Ranveer wrote: “Awesome! Lovely trailer! So Fresh! (Trial ke liye bulana, Bhootni!) (sic).”

Awesome! Lovely trailer! So Fresh! (Trial ke liye bulana, Bhootni!) https://t.co/0j4sp0TqQl — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 6 February 2017

Anushka, who plays a spirit in the film responded to Ranveer’s tweet by posting: “Thank you of course bulaungi (sic).”

Thank you of course bulaungi https://t.co/g7KFM0b6xw — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) 6 February 2017

Well, here’s some information for the uninitiated. Ranveer Singh had starred opposite Anushka Sharma in his debut film ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ in 2010. He had also romanced her in his second film - ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’. Their on screen chemistry was so intense and realistic that the two were also rumoured to be dating in real too.

The two, who come across as BFFs also shared screen space in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’.

Here’s hoping to see them together again!