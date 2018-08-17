Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone begin wedding shopping with this important item?

New Delhi: Buzz is strong that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will tie the nuptial knot in November this year. While there is no official confirmation of the same, looks like preparations are in full swing for the rumoured couple! As per a report in Bollywoodlife, both Deepika and Ranveer's families have begun shopping for the big day! The first thing that both families are buying is jewellery! We all know the importance of jewellery in an Indian wedding. It adds charm to the whole outfit. The same report says that instead of traditional gold or the trendy platinum jewellery, Deep-Veer's families are picking up silver jewellery!

Well, that's interesting to know.

Both Ranveer and Deepika have never really opened up about their relationship in public. However, their social media PDA speaks volumes! Reports are that the couple will have a destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy with only close friends and family in attendance. Lake Como, in Italy's Lombardy, is apparently an exotic destination chosen by the wealthiest. It is believed that this specific place had been a favourite of the aristocrats for centuries. And given the fact that Lake Como is a classic destination, DeepVeer's wedding ceremony is bound to be as beautiful as a fairytale.

Last year, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma too had a beautiful Italy wedding in Tuscany. The two gave a pleasant surprise by announcing their marriage on Twitter!

After the Virushka wedding, there has been a marriage boom in Bollywood. Recently, Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in Mumbai followed by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's hush-hush Delhi wedding. Reports of Priyanka Chopra tying the knot with rumoured beau Nick Jonas is also doing rounds.