Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone greeting the media outside their Mumbai residence is the cutest thing on internet today—Watch

New Delhi: Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are making a lot of headlines these days. The couple got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani wedding ceremony and solemnized their wedding as per Sindhi tradition on November 15. After their Sindhi wedding, 'Deepveer' took to social media and shared their wedding pictures that went viral instantly. The bride and groom were all smiles in the pics and each time you look at them, you will feel euphoric! The couple is now back in Mumbai at their residence. After coming from Italy, Deepveer took time out to greet the media outside their house. They held hands as they walked towards the media and later thanked everyone for their wishes.

Adorable? Wait until you check out the video! Grab those tissues because you are going to need them!

News agency ANI shared a video on Twitter that is too cute for words. It shows 'Deepveer' addressing the media from their Mumbai residence.

WATCH: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Ranveer Singh's residence in Mumbai. They got married earlier this week in Italy's Lombardy pic.twitter.com/kgaiq87WTO — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2018

What we can watch again and again is the newly-wedded Deepika asking for her 'chocolates' in the video. Her post-wedding look is indeed stunning and we just can't take our eyes off 'Deepveer'. The two have been giving us major relationship goals for a long time and their dreamy wedding in Italy just makes us believe that 'Happily ever after' exists!

Here's wishing Ranveer and Deepika, loads of love and a happily married life.