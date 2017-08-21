Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone ‘jodi’ fans have all the reasons to smile – See PICS
On the first day, they apparently went out on a date and on the subsequent day made it to Ritesh Didhwani’s birthday bash together.
Mumbai: DeepVeer fans, you have another reason to wear a broad smile. Your favourite jodi - Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone – is very much in love! The two were spotted together on consecutive days last weekend.
On the first day, they apparently went out on a date and on the subsequent day made it to Ritesh Didhwani’s birthday bash together.
Fans of the duo shared images on Twitter. You may check them out here:
Ranveer and Deepika at Ritesh Sidhwani's bday party 14 (tfs @TeamDeepikaMY) pic.twitter.com/JRE8SUHUpP
— Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) 20 August 2017
Here are the pics of the couple on a dinner date Friday night:
HD Untagged Ranveer and Deepika spotted last night 11 (tfs @deepikaddicts) pic.twitter.com/LMRz16p5l4
— Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) 19 August 2017
Well, these pics are bound to make DeepVeer fans ecstatic!!!