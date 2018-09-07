हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone may move to their new love nest post marriage

The couple that has never admitted to or denied being in love, will tie the nuptial knot in Italy in November, reports suggest.   

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone may move to their new love nest post marriage
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone haven't yet uttered a word about their marriage, but rumour mills are abuzz with news of their destination wedding in November this year. 

The couple that has never admitted to or denied being in love, will tie the nuptial knot in Italy in November, reports suggest. 

And the latest we are getting to know is that the couple may move to their new love nest post marriage. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ranveer's mother Anju Bhavnani is getting their four-bedroom duplex near Khar Gymkhana ready for the couple. It is reportedly being designed by Kavita Singh, Sonam Kapoor's maternal aunt and Anju's cousin.

Ranveer and Deepika have been together since 2013. Their PDA speaks volumes about their blossoming love. 

Take a look at some of their reactions to each other's Instagram posts:

Not more than 30 guests are expected to be a part of the celebrations, and if speculations are anything to go by, then guests have already been requested not to carry their mobile phones.

'DeepVeer' had flown to the Maldives to celebrate New Year. Rumours suggest that Ranveer got engaged to Deepika on her birthday in the island country and it was then that he proposed to her for marriage.

