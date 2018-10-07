हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to reveal wedding details soon?

The power couple of Bollywood reportedly started dating while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela.  

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Fans of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been eagerly looking forward to their impending marriage. The two actors, who have never admitted to being in love, are all set to tie the nuptial knot in November this year, reports suggest.

The power couple of Bollywood reportedly started dating while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. Since then, the two have been together. Their reel chemistry set the screen ablaze while their real-life chemistry made heads turn.

According to a report in dnaindia.com, Ranveer and Deepika are drafting a mail to announce their wedding date. They may make an official announcement on November 17 ( on Ashtami during Navratri).

The two recently recreated the Khalibali act from Padmaavat during an event. Ranveer had shared the video on Instagram and their friends' reaction proves that something special will happen soon.

Check out Shanoo Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez' reaction here:

Speculations have been rife that the couple may have postponed their marriage plans, but it seems that their wedding ceremony will take place soon.

There is strong buzz suggesting that Ranveer and Deepika will marry in Italy a la Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma. The destination wedding ceremony would be attended by family and closest friends. The couple will later host wedding reception parties here and in Bengaluru.

Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneRanveer Singh Deepika Padukone marriageGoliyon ki Raasleela Ram Leelabajirao mastaniPadmaavat

