Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's marriage - Here's how love blossomed

Mumbai: DeepVeer fans and well-wishers are delighted to see Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as Man and Wife. The couple that dated for 6 years walked down the aisle at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15.

The two superstars remained tight-lipped until October 21 when they issued a joint statement to reveal that marriage date.

Love blossomed when the two shot for their mentor Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela.

According to a report in HuffingtonPost, Ranveer and Deepika's bond strengthened on the sets of the film. A source while talking to the website revealed that the two shared a passionate kiss while shooting for the song 'Ang La Ga De' and continued the liplock even after the filmmaker said 'cut'. The crew stood silently witnessing the passionate kiss.

Deepika and Ranveer's reel love story soon transformed into reality. The couple's off-screen chemistry grew stronger with time. In 2015, Deepika and Ranveer made people go gaga over their chemistry in Bajirao Mastani.

Though they remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their PDA revealed a lot about the bond they share.

The couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand at various events and social dos. DeepVeer had even flown to the Maldives to ring in the New Year, and that's when Ranveer reportedly popped the question.

Their twin wedding celebrations were dreamlike in the lap of nature, and their pics as husband and wife are proofs.

Here's wishing Mrs and Mr Ranveer Singh Bhavnani a very Happy and Blissful Married Life.

