Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's traditional Sindhi wedding ceremony to take place today

The power couple, that flew with their respective family and friends to the European country during the weekend is officially man and wife.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone&#039;s traditional Sindhi wedding ceremony to take place today
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: After tying the nuptial knot in traditional Konkani (South Indian) style on November 14 in Italy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will exchange vows during Sindhi wedding ceremony today.

The power couple, that flew with their respective family and friends to the European country during the weekend is officially man and wife.

Fans of the couple have been eagerly looking forward to seeing their official wedding pics but may have to wait for a few more hours. Latest buzz suggests that the couple will share their wedding pics after they solemnize their marriage as per Sindhi tradition today.

DeepVeer chose Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como for their most special day. In fact, only a handful of people are a part of the wedding entourage. Guests have been asked to not share pics of the ceremony on their social media accounts. 

Blurry images of the wedding venue have surfaced online but fans aren't happy with them.

For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer were in a relationship for over 6 years. They reportedly fell in love while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela in 2012. The film released in 2013 and since then the couple delivered two more hits together - Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and Padmaavat in 2018.

Here's wishing Deepika and Ranveer hearty congratulations and a very Happy Married Life.

