Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception first photos out — Do not miss

And they look regal as they pose as man and wife!

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: After having a dreamy wedding ar at Lake Como in Italy last week, Bollywood's 'it' couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first official appearance as Mr and Mrs at their wedding reception, which is being held in her hometown Bengaluru.

The duo stepped out for a photo-up looking ethereal. Deepika was dressed up in a golden saree and accentuated her look with traditional jewellery and wore her hair in a neat bun adorned with flowers, Ranveer, on the other hand, looked dapper in a custom-made outfit designed by Rohit Bal. 

Check out some of their photos from the reception below:

In this photo, the doting husband is seen helping her wife manage her saree. 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Deepika too shared one of her photos from the reception on the Instagram. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

News agency ANI shared a video from the reception being held Leela Hotel. Watch here:

Earlier in the day, Deepika and Ranveer were snapped by the paps as they were heading to the venue in their car. 

After enjoying their wedding festivities in Italy, the couple landed back to bay a couple of days back and on November 20, 2018, headed to Bangalore. Deepika's residence has been beautifully lit up and decorated as the couple is currently there—all pumped up for the big reception tonight.

According to Filmfare.com, the couple's Bangalore reception is being held at Leela Palace and the actress's mother Ujjala Padukone personally tasted the food a couple of times to make sure that everything is perfect. In fact, most of the food tonight is going to be south Indian cuisines.

Also, the Bangalore reception is likely to be attended by veteran badminton player Prakash Padukone's friends and relatives.

Like their wedding, 'DeepVeer' will be seen in Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits for the gala night. Let's keep waiting for more updates and beautiful reception pictures!

