Ranveer Singh and Farah Khan's 'Khoon Bhari Maang' act will leave you in splits!

New Delhi: He is a bundle of energy and she is a maverick masala filmmaker. Ranveer Singh and Farah Khan together are nothing less than an explosive bomb of talent. Yes! These two recently shot for a brand's shoot together and in between shots did manage to share something with their fans.

Ranveer recently shared a small video clip where the famous song from Rekha and Kabir Bedi's 'Khoon Bhari Maang' is playing in the background and we can see Ranveer and Farah enact a perfect Bollywood filmy scene.

It is hilarious to watch Farah and Ranveer act out their parts as towards the end of the video, you will be left speechless.

Watch it here:

U bring out more madness in me Ranveer!!! Always lov working with you https://t.co/cnOrC1iRwO — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 11, 2017

Previously, Farah had shared a picture from the same shoot on Instagram of the two tagging Ranveer as the 'coolest princess in town'. The filmmaker was apparently not keeping well, and Ranveer being his quirky best tried to keep her in good spirits!