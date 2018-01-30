Ranveer Singh and Jackie Shroff's backstage dance on Bappi Lahiri's song is the best thing on internet today—Watch

New Delhi: The bundle of energy Ranveer Singh has just delivered an applause-worthy performance in Padmaavat. The actor played Alauddin Khilji in the period drama and his act has won many hearts.

Recently, Ranveer turned many heads with his bizarre outfit for an awards night as it had the film posters of all the 90s masala ventures. Also, he paid a tribute to disco king Bappi Lahiri at the show.

Now, a host of celebrities attended the big gala night and Ranveer, who is known for his infectious energy met none other than noted actor Jackie Shroff. Both the stars did an impromptu dance on Bappi Lahiri's retro track and the video was shared by Jaggu dada on Twitter:

Watch:

Trying to match my moves with @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/4aWNTDzcJi — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) January 30, 2018

Isn't it adorable? Well, Ranveer's latest outing Padmaavat saw the light of the day after a lot of tussle. The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and has Deepika Padukone in the titular role of Rani Padmavati while Shahid Kapoor plays her on-screen husband Maharawal Ratan Singh.

Ranveer will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' with Alia Bhatt.