Ranveer Singh announces his 'Gully Girl' post 'Gully Boy' wrap!

New Delhi: The makers of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' have finally wrapped up its shoot. Actress Alia Bhatt on Sunday night took to her Instagram stories to share that she would miss the film's set.

"And it's a film wrap for 'Gully Boy'! Going to miss this set too much. The best crew and all the best people! Love you all... Miss you already Zozo (Akhtar) and Tutu (Ranveer Singh)! Big Hug! See you guys very soon," Alia wrote.

She also posted a photograph of herself sporting a black t-shirt which had 'Gully Boy' written on it.

"Gully Boy' film wrap," she captioned the image.

Later, Ranveer shared Alia's image on Twitter and she is seen in a black t-shirt and captioned it, "Gully Girl."

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, 'Gully Boy' is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. It is reportedly a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.

The film is slated to release on February 14, 2019.

(With inputs from IANS)