Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh appointed Dish TV ambassador

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has been appointed a brand ambassador of direct-to-home company Dish TV ahead of the festive season.

Ranveer said in a statement that he is "extremely happy" about his association with a brand "that is as passionate about entertainment as I am".

"My experience shooting for this campaign is pretty much summarized by their tagline - 'Dish Nahi Dishkiyaon Hai Ye' - fun, cool and entertaining. I'm excited and looking forward to everyone watching the TV commercial," said the "Padmaavat" actor, known for having a huge youth fan following.

A new campaign for the brand was launched on Friday. It has been designed to showcase the brand in a completely new, bold avatar - signalling a new phase in the brand's life cycle.

According to Anil Dua, Group CEO - Dish TV India Limited, "Ranveer's vivacious and energetic personality" resonates well with the new brand positioning.

