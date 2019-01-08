Ranveer Singh burns the dance floor at Simmba's success bash — Watch video

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' is roaring at the Box Office. The masala potboiler, directed by Rohit Shetty, has delivered a spectacular performance at the ticket window as it minted Rs 190 crore within 10 days of its release. And as the film continues to break some Box Office records, producer Karan Johar hosted a success bash of the film at his residence on Monday.

As expected, Bollywood's livewire Ranveer Singh stole the show with his over the top entry at the venue. The actor, who, surprisingly, arrived solo, was seen waving at the shutterbugs from the sunroof of his car and gave some 'Simmba' poses.

Several inside photos and videos from the party have also arrived which are going viral on the social circuit. In one of the videos, Ranveer is seen burning the dance floor with his scintillating dance moves while Deepika Padukone, who was dressed in a sizzling LBD and black stilettos, looked at her husband.

Take a look:

Speaking of the film, 'Simmba' was produced at an estimated budget of around Rs 80 crore. The film saw an opening of Rs 20 crore and has become Singh's highest-opening film of his career. the film has also toppled the collection of Ranveer's 'Bajirao Mastani', which had a lifetime collection of Rs 184 crore. As per Box Of India report,