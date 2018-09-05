हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh calls out a man for rash driving. He shares video, claims actor abused him —Watch

Ranveer Singh recently lost his cool at a man who was driving rashly and almost collided with his car. 

Ranveer Singh calls out a man for rash driving. He shares video, claims actor abused him —Watch
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: It was not long before when Indian skipper Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma were seen reprimanded a man for littering on a road in a video. However, little did the duo knew that they would end up in the internet's crosshairs. And now, a new video has emerged in which actor Ranveer Singh can be seen schooling a man for driving rashly on the streets. 

The usually chilled-out Bollywood's livewire appeared to be totally annoyed with the man as he reportedly drove too close to his car. As per a Pinkvilla report, the man driving the car, cut his car so dangerously that both the vehicles almost collided. When Ranveer reached out to talk to him, he realised the man was on his mobile phone, which triggered his anger.

The incident came to light after the man posted a clip on a photo shared by Ranveer a few days back. While Ranveer is not clearly seen in the video, the man claimed that the actor abused him. However, the audio in the video is unclear and the guy on the wheel can be heard saying, "Maafi Bhai". In his post, the man claimed that the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor abused him for his driving. 

Calling Ranveer an ill-mannered and a flop actor, the man wrote in his post, "Baat karne ki tameez nahi tum jaise insaan ko ye bhi nahi pata ki kisi ki maa bahan ke saamne itni gaali kon deta hai pagal insaan agar yahi attitude raha to jaldi hi sadak par aa jayega pahle loge se baat karne ki tameez seekh phir hero bannaa flop actor." 

Meanwhile, the Twitterati's were quick to point out how that the man was at fault and he should not be blaming Ranveer for lashing out at him. In fact, one of the users even tweeted to Mumbai Police asking them to initiate an action against the man for using a phone while driving.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh

On the work front, Ranveer has wrapped up 'Gully Boy', and is busy with 'Simmba', which will release on December 28. He has also been signed on for Karan Johar's 'Takht', which will release in 2020. On the personal front, he is expected to tie the knot with Deepika Padukone in November.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh driving rashlyranveer singh videoVirat KohliAnushka SharmaMumbai PoliceBollywoodRanveer AnushkaDeepika Padukone

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close