Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh celebrates sister Ritika's birthday in full spirit, Deepika Padukone looks on—Video

Ranveer Singh celebrates sister Ritika&#039;s birthday in full spirit, Deepika Padukone looks on—Video
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The bundle of energy actor Ranveer Singh has a busy schedule but the 'Bajirao' of B-Town makes sure he does sneak out time for his loved ones. Last night saw him in full spirits celebrating the birthday of elder sister Ritika at a plush Mumbai club.

Rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone too accompanied him and was seen having a gala time at the celebrations. Several fan clubs have posted videos of the birthday bash where Ranveer like a true blue Punjabi munda can be seen dancing, singing and keeping the party alive.

Watch videos:

Meanwhile, there has been a huge buzz about the impending wedding of Ranveer and Deepika this year. Rumour has it that the couple will tie the knot in November this year and have locked Lake Como in Italy as the venue.

However, no official word has been sent out by the stars as yet.

On the professional front, Ranveer is busy shooting Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead. He also has 'Gully Boy' with Alia Bhatt lined-up for release. The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. 

