Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone recreate Khalibali moment from Padmaavat

Rumoured couple Ranveer and Deepika are setting new bars for all of their fans.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Powerhouse couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently made a joint appearance at the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in the national capital where they were seen grooving together on 'Khalibali' song from their blockbuster movie 'Padmaavat'.

Taking to his Instagram, the 'Gunday' star posted a video in which he can be seen dancing and having a great time with his lady love during an event. The duo ended the video with a warm hug. Ranveer captioned the video as, " What in the Habibi is going on here?! @deepikapadukone."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the video, Deepika can be seen wearing a white floral print saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee with a gorgeous necklace while Ranveer donned a checkered suit. Bollywood's 'Bajirao' and 'Mastani' have been inseparable since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela'.

The grapevine is abuzz that the two would tie the knot in November, and that preparation are underway. However, when asked, the duo dodged the question smartly. Deepika, who looked resplendent in a sari, said, was asked in a straightforward way, "Was there a November wedding which has now been pushed to early next year?" And the actress replied saying, "There were many November weddings... By the way, we have as per the media, been married several times."

Ranveer too was prompt to add to it, saying, "What all has not happened in our lives. We have been engaged multiple times, and this has been written about with such details that I find it very fascinating... Such creative writing that someone can write a script."

Deepika and Ranveer have been tightly-lipped about their relationship and their wedding rumours. However, the much-in-love couple is known for commenting on each other's social media posts and taking time out for their exotic foreign location holidays. 

The latest round of rumours suggests that the impending wedding of the year has been pushed ahead for 2019.

Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneRanveer DeepikaSabyasachi MukherjeePadmaavatDeepika Ranveer wedding

