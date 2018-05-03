Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone eyeing a November wedding?

New Delhi: With Sonam Kapoor and beau Anand Ahuja's May 8 wedding making all the buzz right now, rumour mills are working overtime to find out the latest with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. There is a strong wave of gossip doing the rounds that the 'it' couple of Bollywood (although they haven't made it public yet) is reportedly tying the knot this year.

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding rumours kickstarted soon after 'Padmaavat' hit the screens. Now, the latest is that the duo might be eyeing a November wedding. Yes! Excited much? Well, hold your horses for now as the duo has not made any official announcement about it.

But according to Dnaindia.com, quoting a source the report states that Deepika and Ranveer's families have met and discussed the details of the impending wedding. Also, the D-day might be somewhere in November.

The report also mentions how the actress's team has been asked to remain tight-lipped about the whole wedding thing and not reveal anything.

Earlier, when Ranveer was asked about the wedding, he had denied any such development and maintained that will there be any big development, he would be the first person to make it public.

After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fairytale wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017, the buzz about other B-Town couples following the same path has been doing the rounds for quite sometime now.

Virushka's wedding was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand's marriage will take place in Mumbai followed by a grand reception on the same day at The Leela hotel.

The sangeet and mehendi ceremony will take place on May 7, 2018.