Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone have headed to THIS place to ring in New Year?

Mumbai: Not too long ago, speculations were rife that rumoured couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had called it quits. But the lovebirds put all rumours to rest by walking hand-in-hand at Mukesh Ambani’s bash held last month. And now according to the latest buzz, the duo has headed to Dubai to ring in the New Year.

Deepika and Ranveer were recently spotted at the international airport in the city almost at about the same time. According to reports, Ranveer arrived first and even posed for the shutterbugs while Deepika, who reached the airport after him, rushed inside immediately.

Probably the duo purposely chose not to make an appearance together to avoid the paparazzi but they were eventually caught one after the other.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, he duo will celebrate Christmas and New Year in Dubai and will return to India by January 3.

Fans of DeepVeer (this is how the couple is collectively addressed) desperately want the two to be together. There are quite a few fan clubs on social media dedicated to the love they share for each other. However, the man and his ladylove haven’t yet admitted to being in a relationship.