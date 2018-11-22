हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone twin in pink as they leave Bengaluru — See pics

They were met with cheering fans and clicking cameras! 

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone twin in pink as they leave Bengaluru — See pics
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: After hosting their first wedding reception in Bengaluru for their family members on Wednesday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left for Mumbai, the next day. They newlyweds were on Thursday clicked at Bengaluru airport, arriving in colour-coordinated Sabyasachi outfits. 

While Ranveer chose a pink emroidered kurta with a beige chudidar and brown juttis, Deepika wore a powder pink anarkali with a heavily embroidered dupatta, heavy earrings and juttis. They were a sight to behold! 

Take a look at their photos from the airport: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

As per reports, the couple is all set to host two more receptions in Mumbai. One on November 28 for Ranveer's relatives and extended family and another one on December 1 for their industry friends.

Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, in a traditional Konkani ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. A day later, the couple tied the nuptial knot as per Sindhi tradition and shared first pics as man and wife. 

'Deepveerkishaadi' is the most talked about topic these days and fans couldn't be happier for the couple!

Tags:
Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneRanveer DeepikaRanveer Deepika receptionranveer weddingdeepika weddingSabyasachi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close