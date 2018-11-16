Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone wedding: Groom's Mumbai residence decorated with lights

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are finally married! The couple tied the nuptial knot in a two day wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. On November 14, 'Deep-Veer' got married in a traditional Konkani wedding ceremony and on November 15, the couple solemnised their wedding as per Sindhi tradition.

Ranveer's Mumbai residence has been decorated to welcome the newlyweds and it looks straight out of a fairytale!

Check out this video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter:

#WATCH: Residence of Ranveer Singh decked up in Mumbai. He tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in a two-day function on November 14-15 in Italy's Lombardy at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como. pic.twitter.com/AZoJCbWVHp — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

Both Deepika and Ranveer opted for Sabyasachi ensemble on their big day and the official wedding pics were released yesterday. Deepika looked gorgeous in a red lehenga matched with heavy jewellery for her Sindhi wedding while Ranveer looked dapper in a sherwani. Social media has been flooded by wishes for the lovely couple and fans couldn't be more thrilled to see the two finally seal their bond!

Deep-Veer were rumoured to be dating for nearly six years but never really admitted to dating each other. They dropped ample hints through their social media PDA and public appearances but their relationship was made official only when they shared wedding invites on Twitter.

The newlyweds are expected to be back in India by the end of the week and will reportedly host two reception parties. One at Bengaluru, Deepika's hometown, and the other in Mumbai.

Here's wishing Ranveer and Deepika a lifetime of happiness together!