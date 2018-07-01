हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh ecstatic on receiving a pre-birthday gift from Rohit Shetty—See pics

Ranveer celebrates his birthday on July 6.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is an avid social media user. The much-talented star never fails to impress us with his acting, humour and off-beat dress sense. Ranveer's performance in 'Padmaavat' has been widely appreciated and the actor has played the role of Allaudin Khilji brilliantly. Ranveer is all set to make a splash on the silver screen again with Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. The actor will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'.

Ranveer celebrates his birthday on July 6. The actor got a sweet pre-birthday gift from director and friend Rohit Shetty. The gift is a gorgeous Franck Muller watch!

An overjoyed Ranveer, took to Instagram to express his happiness. He wrote, “Ecstatic!!! An early birthday present from The Boss! Quite easily the sexiest watch I’ve ever had! Thank you Sir!#whataguy @itsrohitshetty”

Simmba' is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. This marks the first-ever collaboration between the two biggest filmmakers. It stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Ranveer in the lead role.

The film is an adaptation of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film Temper making it even more interesting to watch. Rohit had a terrific run at the Box Office last year as Ajay Devgn starrer 'Golmaal Again' turned out to be a money spinner and earned rave reviews. The film did an incredible business and made several records as well.

'Simmba' is set to release on December 28, 2018.

