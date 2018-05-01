Ranveer Singh effortlessly pulls off a Charlie Chaplin, video goes viral- Watch

New Delhi: The master of his craft Ranveer Singh has time and again proved that there is nothing that he cannot do. Be it a brute like Khilji or a 'tramp' like Charlie Chaplin, it takes seconds for Ranveer to get into the shoes of his characters. A video featuring Ranveer as Charlie was shared by the actor himself and needless to say, he looks identical to Chaplin

Watch him slay as Charlie in this video:

Ranveer, who is the first Indian ambassador for Switzerland Tourism, is currently Holidaying in the Swiss Alps. The actor doesn't forget to share pictures and videos with his fan from his trip.

"Switzerland... It's my kind of country! No matter how many times you visit, there's always something new to explore. This time around I'm visiting the Lake Geneva region... This part of Switzerland is quite a hidden gem that I can't wait to discover," Ranveer told IANS.

On the work front, Ranveer is all set for the release of his next project Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt.'Gully Boy' is co-produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. The movie is reportedly based on the lives of Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naezy known for their song 'Mere Gully Mein' in Mumbai. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 14, 2019.

Besides 'Gully Boy' Ranveer will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' opposite Sara Ali Khan. It is co-produced by Shetty and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is slated to hit the screens this year in December.