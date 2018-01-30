Ranveer Singh gets his 'award' for Padmaavat—Deets inside

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat has entered the 100 Crore club and people continue to throng theaters to watch the period drama. The film, despite the many controversies it was surrounded with, released on January 25, 2018, and has had an overwhelming response internationally as well.

Deepika plays Rani Padmavati, Ranveer Singh comes across as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor essays the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh.

While all three actors are being praised for their performances, Ranveer's act has garnered special appreciation from none other than, Amitabh Bachchan!

Ranveer took to Twitter to share the much-special gift he received from Mr Bachchan. He wrote-

"Mujhe mera award mil gaya @SrBachchan"

We can't decide what's sweeter, Amitabh Bachchan's gesture or Ranveer's reaction! What are your thoughts?

Thrilled about the response he got for his character, Ranveer had earlier said: "I took a big risk with this character and it's wonderful to see my gamble pay off. This kind of validation gives one the confidence to take bigger and bigger risks, challenge stereotypes and continue to push the envelope in the realm of mainstream Hindi cinema.I feel very happy and very fulfilled today."

(With IANS Inputs)