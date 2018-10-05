Ranveer Singh goes 'bananas' on Vogue magazine cover-See pic

New Delhi: The king of quirk Ranveer Singh is back with yet another magazine cover that features him in his quirkiest best. The Padmaavat actor was in news recently for gracing the cover of Vogue with Victoria Secret supermodel Sara Sampaio. The actor shared yet another cover picture in which he can be seen donning 'banana' printed outfit and we bit you can't take your eyes off him!

Check out the picture right here:

In the cover, Ranveer dons jacket which has bananas made over it.

This ultimate superstar is every girl's dream and his time to time awwdorable gestures for rumoured lady love Deepika Padukone make him even more adorable. When it comes to acting, we all have seen the actor ace any part given to him. Whether it is Allaudin Khilji in 'Padmaavat' or Kabir Mehra in 'Dil Dhadakne Do', Ranveer has left quite an impression and proved that he is a versatile actor. The actor is often in news for his offbeat fashion choices and quirky sense of humour as well.

Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. He will play the role of a cop and the film marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara Ali Khan. The film is set to release on December 28, 2018.

Apart from 'Simmba', Ranveer will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and '83' which tells the story of India's 1983 World Cup Victory. The actor has also been roped in for Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'.