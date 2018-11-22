Ranveer Singh had the cutest reaction when asked to pose sans Deepika Padukone at Bengaluru reception

New Delhi: The 'It' couple of Bollywood Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made heads turn at their reception party that was organized at Bengaluru on Wednesday night. 'Deepveer' exuded royalty the moment they walked in together, hand-in-hand. Both Deepika and Ranveer shared their Bengaluru reception look on Instagram which made fans go gaga over them. While the actress looked graceful as ever in a gold saree and matching jewelry, Ranveer looked like the 'prince charming' every girl wishes for.

The couple got clicked by media at their reception and were asked to pose for solo pics as well. However, as per a Pinkvilla report, when they were asked to pose seperatel, Ranveer said, “Miyan Biwi Saath Hain, Toh Photo Alag Kyun?”

Well! Isn't he just adorable?

Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, in a traditional Konkani ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. A day later, the couple tied the nuptial knot as per Sindhi tradition and shared first pics as man and wife. 'Deepveerkishaadi' is the most talked about topic these days and fans couldn't be happier for the couple!

The couple is all set to host a wedding reception in Mumbai on December 1 which will be attended by several Bollywood biggies.