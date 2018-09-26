हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has 'fan moment' on meeting PV Sindhu

Ranveer met Sindhu on Tuesday at the Forbes India Tycoon Of Tomorrow event, where he was feted with the Youth Icon Award.   

Ranveer Singh has &#039;fan moment&#039; on meeting PV Sindhu
Pic courtesy: @Pvsindhu1 (Twitter)

Mumbai:Actor Ranveer Singh says he had a fan moment meeting Indian star shuttler P.V. Sindhu and added that he loves her spirit.

Ranveer met Sindhu on Tuesday at the Forbes India Tycoon Of Tomorrow event, where he was feted with the Youth Icon Award. 

Sindhu shared a photograph of herself with the actor and captioned it: "Finally we meet! It was such a pleasure meeting you and an absolute fan moment.I congratulate you for all the success and I wish you all the very best for your future endeavours. I would rather call you 'rockstar' than Ranveer Singh."

To which, Ranveer replied: "Yes, finally! it was a pleasure indeed! and likewise, a fan moment for me too... You make us so proud, champ! Love your spirit. May you continue to shine bright."

On the acting front, Ranveer is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Rohit Shetty's "Simmba", which also features actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghPV SindhuForbes India Tycoon Of TomorrowYouth Icon AwardBollywoodbadminton

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close