Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh helps Deepika Padukone with her saree, blows her a kiss—Watch

Well, kudos to you Mr Singh. You continue setting 'husband goals' each day!

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood's most adored couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14, in a traditional Konkani ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. A day later, the couple tied the nuptial knot as per Sindhi tradition and shared first pics as man and wife. 'Deepveerkishaadi' is the most talked about topic these days and fans couldn't be happier for the couple!

Deepika and Ranveer hosted a reception party at Bengaluru last night and pics and videos have made their way on the internet.

One of the videos that caught our attention is where Ranveer can be seen helping his dear wife with her saree while getting pictures clicked.

A fan page shared the video on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood X Tellywood (@bollywood.x.tellywood) on

Deepika and Ranveer echoed royalty with their attire at the reception. While the actress looked graceful as ever in a gold saree and matching jewelry, Ranveer looked like the 'prince charming' every girl wishes for.

Well, we can never really take our eyes off 'Deepveer'. The two have been giving us major relationship goals for a long time and their dreamy wedding in Italy just makes us believe in 'Happily ever afters'

The couple is all set to host a wedding reception in Mumbai on December 1 which will be attended by several Bollywood biggies.

Here's extending our heartiest congratulations to the couple!

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghdeepveerDeepika and Ranveer receptionDeepika and Ranveer wedding reception picsDeepveer bengaluru reception

