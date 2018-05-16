Ranveer Singh is a fitness freak since childhood—Pic proof

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh never fails to impress us. Be it his quirky sense of humour, unique fashion sense or outstanding performances in films, the actor leaves no stone unturned in entertaining us. Ranveer is an avid social media user and keeps his fans updated via his social media handles.

His latest Instagram post is proof that he has been a fitness lover since childhood! Well, we knew that perfect physique didn't build itself!

Here's the childhood photo that Ranveer shared:

It was in the year 2010 that Ranveer made his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Film's Band Baaja Baaraat. He shared the screen space with Anushka Sharma and the movie earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

He was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Ranveer played the role of Alauddin Khilji in the historical drama and his performance was top-notch.

His body-language and expressions were superb and the actor was ruthlessly awesome as the Sultan. The magnum opus also starred Deepika Padukone (as Rani Padmavati) and Shahid Kapoor (as Maharawal Ratan Singh).

While all three actors were praised for the roles they played, it was Ranveer Singh as Khilji who stole the show.

Ranveer will next be seen in 'Gully Boy' along with Alia Bhatt. This will be the first time that Ranveer and Alia will share the screen space. The much-talented actor will also be seen as the lead in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' and Kabir Khan's '83 (a film based on Kapil Dev and the first cricket World Cup victory).