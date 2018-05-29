Ranveer Singh is a good boy, check his new look

New Delhi: The quirk box of talent, actor Ranveer Singh can do anything under the sun. Well, his impressive acting skills have helped him amass a huge fan following and his infectious energy makes him a live wire performer.

Ranveer recently took to his Instagram and shared a fresh look as his story. The actor can be seen sporting a suave look with nicely kept hair and trimmed beard. Check out a screen grab of his Insta story:

On the professional front, Ranveer will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' opposite Alia Bhatt. The film will present him in a totally different avatar. It is based on the lives of Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, known for their song "Mere Gully Mein" in Mumbai. The film is produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions.

He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' which marks the big screen debut of Sara Ali Khan.

'Simmba' happens to be the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster hit 'Temper'. The original was released in 2015. Ranveer will be seen playing a cop in the actioner and seems this new look is for this project.

What do you think of Ranveer's new look?