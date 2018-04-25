Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor dance at a sangeet ceremony and the videos are totally filmy!

New Delhi: What happens when the top-notch performers of Bollywood get together for a gala night? Fireworks, right! Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor recently flew to the capital city and performed at a pre-wedding ceremony here.

The B-Town trio set the dance floor burning with their sizzling performances. Ranveer, Katrina and Shraddha attended the sangeet ceremony and grooved to the beats of their respective hit numbers at Taj Hotel, New Delhi.

Several fan clubs shared the dance videos on Instagram. The quirk box of talent, Ranveer grooved to his popular tracks such as Malhari from Bajirao Mastani, Ainvayi Ainvayi from 'Band Baaja Baarat' to name a few, Katrina danced to 'Kaala Chashma' while Shraddha was seen setting the floor on fire with her performance on 'Teri Galliyan'.

Watch videos here:

On the professional front, Ranveer just wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming venture 'Gully Boy' helmed by Zoya Akhtar and next he will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simbaa' opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Kat on the other hand will be seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Anushka Sharma plays a pivotal part in the film. Meanwhile, Shraddha's next is with 'Baahubali' fame Prabhas and the venture is titled 'Saaho'. The actress also has 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' with Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam.