Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh may go for a vacation sans Deepika Padukone - Here's why

And now the latest that we are hearing is that Ranveer may go for a vacation without Deepika. 

Mumbai: Speculations are rife that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone may enter matrimony by the end of this year. Also, there are reports suggesting that the wedding may take place between November 10 to 20.

However, the rumoured couple in question has remained tight-lipped about the marriage plans. And now the latest that we are hearing is that Ranveer may go for a vacation without Deepika. And the reason is this - He wants to spend some time with his buddies before losing his bachelorhood to his ladylove Deepika.

According to a report in TOI, the hunk of an actor has asked his friends to spare some time in July or August.

"They’ve been asked to keep themselves available at the end of July and the beginning of August. At the moment, it’s expected to be a week-long sojourn for Ranveer and his bunch of boys,” the daily quoted an acquaintance of the actor as saying.

However, Ranveer's manager refuted the news saying he doesn't have any information about Ranveer's vacation plans.
Speculations are rife that the couple may fly to Italy a la Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma to tie the nuptial knot in a hush-hush ceremony attended by family and close friends. The tenth day of November has reportedly been finalised as the D-Day.

DeepVeer had flown to the Maldives to celebrate New Year. Rumours suggest that Ranveer got engaged to Deepika on her birthday in the island country and it was then that he proposed to her for marriage.

The two were seen walking hand-in-hand at the airport after returning from their vacation.

Deepika and Ranveer have been together for over five years now. They became Bollywood's 'it' couple soon after the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. They set the screen on fire with their sizzling hot chemistry. They recreated the same magic when they made a splash as Bajirao and Mastani in Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani a couple of years later. 

Interestingly, they played man and wife in Homi Adajania's Finding Fanny. But Ranveer's cameo lasted just for a few seconds in the film which had Arjun Kapoor as the main lead.

