Ranveer Singh opens up on Anushka Sharma

New Delhi: Bollywood's quirk box of talent Ranveer Singh is currently prepping up for his next with Zoya Akhtar titled 'Gully boy'. The film also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Ranveer made his debut in Bollywood with YRF's 'Band Baajaa Baaraat' in 2010 opposite Anushka Sharma. Their on-screen pairing has always been liked by the fans.

Pinkvilla quoted the actor telling a leading magazine about how wonderful Anushka has been. He said, “It's wonderful to see how far she has come. She was always amazing as an actor, but her craft has gotten more solid. She's also come into her own as a person. She's comfortable with herself and clear about her choices."

He went on to add that Anushka, who has always maintained that she is an introvert person is a great person. He added that he likes to annoy her and they share a volatile friendship.

"But we share a great camaraderie. She's an honest person, almost to a fault”, he further added.

Anushka got married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017, at the gorgeous locales of Tuscany, Italy. The couple kept it a private affair and hosted one reception in New Delhi where even Prime Minister Narendra Modi came in person to wish them.

Another big starry reception will take place in Mumbai on December 26, 2017.