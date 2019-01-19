हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh opens up on moving into Deepika Padukone's house after marriage

After their wedding in November last year, Ranveer and Deepika moved into the Bollywood Queen's home, and not his!

Ranveer Singh opens up on moving into Deepika Padukone&#039;s house after marriage
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood and now that they have entered matrimony, they give us major marriage goals each day! Be it stepping out hand-in-hand in public or showering each other with love on social media, 'DeepVeer' makes us believe in happily ever after.

After their wedding, the couple decided to spend their married life together in Deepika's home and now, the actor has revealed the reason behind it. 

In an interview with India Today, Ranveer said that they both arrived at the decision to live in her home as he didn't want to displace her. "I've grown up seeing a marriage where the attitude is to make it work regardless of anything. A marriage is a commitment, out is not an option. So whatever you have to work through, you do," he said. 

"The most sensible and convenient thing was for me to move into her set-up. She is comfortable there and I don’t want to displace her. I always try to give her priority," he added. 

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the couple is looking for a bigger home to move into. 

Deepika and Ranveer entered matrimony on November 14, 20,18 at the picturesque locale of Lake Como, Italy. The couple shared their wedding pictures on social media and fans couldn't stop gushing over how adorbs they looked together.

Love blossomed between Deepika and Ranveer on sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'

On the work front, Deepika is all set to start the shooting of Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapak'. Ranveer, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of 'Gully Boy'. The Zoya Akhtar directorial also features Alia Bhatt in the lead role and has generated the right amount of buzz with its posters trending the social media. 

Ranveer will also start work on '83' and 'Takht' this year.

