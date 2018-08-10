Ranveer Singh rescues female fans from unruly crowd, video goes viral on the internet — Watch

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh is quite a hit among his fans. Every time he steps out from his abode, it creates a frenzy among his fans. He is often spotted obliging to requests for photos and autographs. Recently, the 'Baahubali' actor was spotted during a store opening in Mumbai where he got mobbed as usual. However, he maintained his calm and instead, showed his protective side by saving a female fan from the unruly crowd.

The video of the incident has gone viral on the social media and has been shared by several fan pages of the actor. Ranveer was exiting a store in Mumbai when he got thronged by hundreds of fans. While he was seen obliging to his female fans for photos, the crowd began to push each other. As the scene started to get uncontrol, the female fans present there found it hard to make their way out. Seeing this, Ranveer asked people to wait for their turn, however, they continued to jostle among each other.

Check out the video here:

Later, the actor was seen clicking selfies with male fans. In fact, a report said that he even climbed to the roof of his car and was waved at his fans before leaving the scene.

The actor has been making headlines for his marriage rumours with rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone. Reports suggest that wedding bells will ring on November 10. The couple will exchange marital vows at an exotic destination in Italy. The two actors have never admitted to being in love, but their PDA has spoken volumes about their blossoming romance. According to a report in Filmfare, Ranveer and Deepika will exchange marital vows at Lake Como in Italy.

On the work front, Ranveer recently wrapped up shooting for Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and the Hyderabad schedule for Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. He has also been cast for Kabir Khan's '83' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'.