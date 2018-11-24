हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh resumes work post wedding with Deepika Padukone—Pic proof

Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting another reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai on December 1.

Ranveer Singh resumes work post wedding with Deepika Padukone—Pic proof

New Delhi: Bollywood's powerhouse of talent Ranveer Singh was the happiest groom at his wedding with Deepika Padukone. The couple tied the knot on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony at the picturesque locale of Lake Como, Italy. A day later, on November 15, Deepika and Ranveer solemnized their wedding as per the Sindhi tradition.

The couple hosted a reception at Bengaluru on November 21 and are back in Mumbai currently. Looks like the actor has already resumed work as a fan shared a pic of him with Ranveer captioning it as “Ranveer Singh spotted at YRF Studios dubbing for Simmba , Today”

Check it out here:

Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting another reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai on December 1.

Meanwhile, the couple recently shared more pictures from their sangeet, mehendi and wedding ceremonies and they were a visual treat! The wedding venue was well guarded and only pics that we have of the wedding are those shared by the newlyweds themselves. Both Deepika and Ranveer also shared their Bengaluru reception look on Instagram which made fans go gaga over them. While the actress looked graceful as ever in a gold saree and matching jewelry, Ranveer looked like the 'prince charming' every girl wishes for.

Fans can't stop gushing over the newlyweds and they are clicked extensively by the paps these days.

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghDeepika and RanveerDeepVeer wedding pics

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close