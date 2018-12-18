हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh reveals the reason behind Deepika Padukone getting emotional at awards show—Read

The actor gave an emotional speech upon receiving the award which went viral on social media. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended the Star Screen Awards held in Mumbai on Sunday night. At the event, Ranveer won the best actor's award for his portrayal of Allaudin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'. The actor gave a moving speech upon receiving the award which went viral on social media. Along with his speech, a pic of Deepika too went viral in which the actress could be seen getting emotional.

Revealing the reason behind Deepika's emotional reaction, Ranveer told Pinkvilla, "I always had this dream where one day I would be sitting and Deepika would be sitting next to me and I'll be married to her and they'll call my name for Best Actor. I will turn around and give her a kiss and then I'll go up on stage and then I will receive my award and that happened last night (Star Screen Awards 2018) and it was magical"

While collecting the award, Ranveer started off by thanking his wife, Deepika. The actor began by saying “ Film mei mujhe shayad hi rani nahi mili, lekin mujhe real life mei meri rani milgai” He further added that whatever he has achieved in the last six years is because Deepika kept him centered and grounded. The actor thanked his wife for everything and said that he loves her which made the audience clap and cheer.

He then thanked filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Padmaavat' and for shaping him as an actor.

After this, the actor thanked his mom, dad and sister. Ranveer concluded his moving speech by dedicating the award to his maternal grandmother who passed away this year.

Deep-Veer twinned in black outfits at the event and made heads turn as they walked the red carpet.

