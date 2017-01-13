Ranveer Singh said THIS about Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut

Mumbai: In true Befikre style, Ranveer Singh spoke about his rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut film at the premiere of Vin Diesel’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage in Mumbai, Thursday night.

Referring to premiere of Deepika’s debut Hollywood movie, Ranveer said that it’s a proud moment for him too!

“I am very excited for tonight. It’s a proud moment for me too,” indianexpress.com quoted Ranveer as saying.

“Deepika is a very special co-actor of mine. She is an extremely gifted actor, an amazing movie star and someone who I admire and extremely proud of her,” the ‘Lootera’ of Bollywood added.

A couple of months ago, it was being said that Deepika and Ranveer (read: they have never publicly admitted to being in a relationship) had broken up. However, the duo had flown to Dubai for an event together and was also spotted walking hand-in-hand at Mukesh Ambani’s bash. Not just that, they were also believed to have ringed in the New Year together.

Ranveer and Dippy may love to keep their personal equation with each other under wraps but DeepVeer fans are certainly eager to see them as a couple forever.