Ranveer Singh-Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter bromance is cute!

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest period drama 'Padmaavat' is gathering rave reviews and massive words of appreciation from all corners of the globe. And the latest celebrity to come out and praise the movie is none other but Shah Rukh Khan himself.

The 'Badshaah' of Bollywood recently hailed Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' and called it a 'very good movie'.

Shah Rukh, who is known to interact with his fans often on social media, had conducted a #AskSRK session recently. The Twitterati was seen asking various questions to the star when Ranveer Singh too utilised the opportunity to communicate with the 'Raees' actor.

Ranveer, in a tweet, addressed Shah Rukh as 'Bhai' and said he is waiting anxiously for the latter to watch his recent release 'Padmaavat'.

To this, Shah Rukh, who has previously worked with Bhansali in 'Devdas' and shares a good bond with him, replied with some amazing words. Shah Rukh also gave his opinion on the movie in his unique style saying, "So sorry didn't realise it was u, cos now u r Khilji for me. Bahut acchhi picture hai bhai..I saw it and loved it."

It is to be noted that Shah Rukh had initially missed Ranveer's tweet as he apparently did not recognise him. However, hours later, when he noticed the tweet, he made it up for it with his lovely words.

Both Ranveer and Shah Rukh Khan share a great camaraderie and their bromance has been seen several times on the micro-blogging site. And after Shah Rukh's praise, the 'Gunday' actor must be on a cloud nine.

Meanwhile, 'Padmaavat' also starring Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles is doing wonderful business. Despite being a controversial one, the film has so far managed to collect over Rs 160 cr at the Box Office.

