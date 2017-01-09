Ranveer Singh shakes a leg with fans during Road Safety Campaign event – WATCH

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh had recently attended a Road Safety Campaign event in Maharashtra’s Thane region on Sunday to create awareness about safety measures while travelling.

The Bollywood actor, who is just about five years old in the industry, has succeeded in winning a million hearts already with his impeccable performances. He is often referred to as a bundle of energy and when he is around the atmosphere is bound to be electrifying.

The hunk was spotted dancing with some of his fans during the event.

Check out the video posted by ANI below:

#WATCH: Actor Ranveer Singh dances with people at a Road Safety Campaign event in Thane (Maharashtra) (08.01.2017) pic.twitter.com/0yHNf3pK5A — ANI (@ANI_news) 9 January 2017

A bike rally was also a part of the event to create awareness about traffic rules. When Ranveer saw a helmetless pillion rider, he asked the participant to get down from the two-wheeler.

Earlier, addressing the gathering of youths, he asked them to follow traffic regulations strictly and gave several examples of carelessness which had led to loss of lives. Talking to reporters the actor stressed the need of strict road discipline for reduction in the number of accidents and resultant deaths.

Also present for the function were Joint Transport commissioner P V Mahajan, RTO JB Patil and Deputy RTOs Hemangi Patil and Shyam Lohi.

Thane Police Commissioner Parambir Singh in his speech said maximum road accident deaths were reported in Maharashtra and citizens should ensure that they follow safety regulations while driving. The safety campaign will go on from January 9 to 23.

(With PTI inputs)