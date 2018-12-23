Ranveer Singh shares a hilarious meme on 'Simmba' co-star Sara Ali Khan—See inside

New Delhi: The powerhouse of talent and the king of quirks Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his next release, 'Simmba'. The hunk of an actor is currently promoting the film on different platforms along with the gorgeous Sara Ali Khan. On Sunday, Ranveer took to Instagram stories and shared a meme on his 'Simmba' co-star which will leave you in splits!

Check out the screenshot here:

We bet you can't stop laughing after this!

Coming to 'Simmba', the film is high on the buzzword ever since its inception. Fans are excited to see Ranveer's first film after his wedding with Deepika Padukone and what makes the film even more special is that it is Sara Ali Khan's second film after her debut with 'Kedarnath'!

For the unversed, Sara is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter. Her debut 'Kedarnath' has received a thumbs up from athe udience as well as critics and the young actress has been appreciated for her performance in the film.

After 'Kedarnath', fans eagerly await Sara's next.

A couple of days back, the song 'Tere Bin' from the film was unveiled and Sara's crackling chemistry with Ranveer grabbed eyeballs. Filmed in the picturesque backdrop of Switzerland, 'Tere Bin' has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Asees Kaur. The first song to be released from the film was 'Aankh Maarey' and it turned out to be a chartbuster.

'Simmba' is helmed by Rohit Shetty and it expected to be a major crowd puller. The film will hit the screens on December 28.