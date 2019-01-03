हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba earns Rs 55.6 crores worldwide

King of quirks Ranveer Singh 's latest flick Simmba has proved to be a winner at the international and national Box Office. After impressing the audience and critics in India, the film is all set to break some records overseas.

New Delhi: King of quirks Ranveer Singh 's latest flick Simmba has proved to be a winner at the international and national Box Office. After impressing the audience and critics in India, the film is all set to break some records overseas.

 Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Simmba should be close to ₹ 60 cr in Week 1 Overseas... Excellent in USA-Canada, UAE-GCC and Australia in particular...
Fri: $ 1.884 mn
Sat: $ 1.590 mn
Sun: $ 1.492 mn
Mon: $ 779k
Tue: $ 1.414 mn
Wed: $ 694k
Total: $ 7.853 mn [₹ 55.06 cr]"

The film witnessed a bumper opening and has dethroned Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Zero'. This Rohit Shetty helmer was like a breath of fresh air after a series of flops that hugely disappointed the cine-goers.

The film released on December 28, 2019. The film is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film Temper. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty and Dharma Productions.

Also, Ranveer and Anil Kapoor will share the screen space together in Karan Johar's ambitious period drama 'Takht'. The film has an ensemble star cast with Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor forming an incredible list of line-up.

The film will hit the screens in 2020. 

 

